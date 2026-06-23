Arab Finance: Giza General Contracting and Real Estate Investment Company achieved consolidated net profits totaling EGP 44.657 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, an annual jump of 109.44% from EGP 21.321 million, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) climbed to EGP 0.020 in Q1 2026 from EGP 0.010 a year earlier.

Non-consolidated net profits hit EGP 20.900 million in the first three months of 2026, compared to EGP 14.509 million in Q1 2025.

Standalone revenues jumped to EGP 401.405 million at the end of March 2026 from EGP 239.842 million in the year-ago period, while the EPS rose to EGP 0.009 from EGP 0.006.