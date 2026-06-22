Arab Finance: International Company for Investment and Development (ICID) logged consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company valued at EGP 2.046 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, according to the financial results.

The quarterly earnings were 70.63% year-on-year (YoY) lower when compared with EGP 6.968 million.

Revenues increased to EGP 804,168 in Q1 2026 from EGP 287,000 in Q1 2025, while the earnings per share (EPS) declined to EGP 0.03 from EGP 0.07.

As for the standalone business, the company’s net profits plummeted by 74.04% YoY to EGP 579,004 in the first three months of 2026 from EGP 2.230 million.