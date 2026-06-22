The Future Hospitality Summit (FHS) Saudi Arabia opened today (22 June) in Riyadh, bringing together investors, developers, and industry leaders to accelerate hospitality and tourism growth across the Kingdom.

Held from June 22–24 at the Mandarin Oriental Al Faisaliah, the summit is positioned as Saudi Arabia’s leading hospitality investment and deal-making platform, connecting capital with emerging opportunities.

Organisers said the 2025 edition generated more than $1.6 billion in business opportunities, underscoring FHS’s growing influence in shaping regional hospitality development.

Investors are expected to account for 30% of confirmed attendees this year, collectively representing $4.99 trillion in assets under management. Participating organisations include Al Khozama, Al Rajhi Capital, Arbireo Capital, Blacksand, Certares, Majid Al Futtaim Development, Marjan, New Murabba, Orascom Development, Red Sea Global and SEDCO Capital, among others.

The event begins with a welcome reception hosted by Al Khozama Investment Company on June 22 .

The main conference programme starts the following morning with a keynote address by Mahmoud Abdulhadi, Deputy Minister of Tourism Destinations Enablement, titled “Shaping the Next Chapter of Saudi Tourism.”

Commenting ahead of next week’s summit he said: "Guided by Saudi Vision 2030, the Kingdom is undergoing one of the world's most significant tourism transformations, creating new destinations, attracting investment and welcoming visitors from around the globe. As Saudi Arabia continues to strengthen its position as a leading tourism destination and investment hub, unprecedented opportunities are being created across the tourism and hospitality sectors, accelerating development and attracting partners from around the world.”

“FHS Saudi Arabia plays an important role in connecting capital with opportunity and bringing together the investors, developers, operators and industry leaders who are helping to shape the future of tourism. We are pleased to partner with FHS in fostering collaboration, sharing expertise and supporting the dialogue, partnerships and investments that continue to advance the Kingdom's tourism ambitions under Vision 2030."

Ali Shahid, CEO at The Bench, organisers of FHS Saudi Arabia, said: “We are deeply grateful to the Ministry of Tourism for our longstanding partnership and support of the Future Hospitality Summit (FHS). The Ministry of Tourism’s leadership has been a cornerstone of FHS Saudi Arabia’s growth, making this platform the leading one for owners, investors and developers in the Kingdom.”

Under the theme “Where Opportunity Meets Capital,” the two-day programme will feature more than 30 presentations, debates, forums and networking sessions focused on investment, tourism expansion, hospitality development and industry resilience amid evolving geopolitical and economic conditions.

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