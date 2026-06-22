Arab Finance: Arabian Food Industries Company (Domty) expects its newly established unit, Dairy Products Euro Arabian for Food Industries, to list on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) next July, Asharq Business cited CEO Mohamed El Damaty.

On the sidelines of the Startup Egypt event that was launched on June 17th, El Damaty highlighted that the group is targeting $30 million in export revenue this year, which is 36% higher when compared to $22 million in 2025.

The CEO affirmed that the US-Iran conflict will not impact the company’s exports in the region.

Last November, the board approved the establishment of Dairy Products Euro Arabian for Food Industries, with issued and paid-up capital of EGP 438.043 million, distributed over 282.608 million shares at a par value of EGP 1.55 per share.

Domty noted that the ownership structure will remain unchanged after the demerger, with the same shareholders retaining identical ownership percentages and share counts in both companies.