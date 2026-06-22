Arab Finance: Madinet Masr has launched a new subsidiary, chüm COMMUNITIES, a platform specializing in providing integrated management solutions for residential and commercial communities, according to a press release.

The launch aligns with the property developer’s strategy to enhance the community living experience across its projects while reinforcing its business model through vertical expansion and the development of a comprehensive ecosystem spanning the real estate value chain.

Through chüm COMMUNITIES, Madinet Misr seeks to enhance the quality of life and maximize the long-term operational and investment value of its residential and commercial projects.

The platform offers a wide range of services, including electrical work, plumbing, cleaning, and comprehensive maintenance services. It also provides management services for common areas, such as landscaping and maintenance, security and guarding services, and premium hospitality and transportation services for residents.

Beyond Madinet Masr, the unit plans to expand in the real estate market, targeting strategic partnerships with small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to provide a professional, corporate alternative for managing their projects post-handover without the need to build complex internal teams.

Chüm COMMUNITIES currently manages a wide portfolio of operational services, including managing the Tajed services at the Taj City project, maintaining the main streets and gates at Sarai, and maintaining the green spaces at Taj Sultan in Taj City and Eastwave in Sarai.

The subsidiary also provides full facilities management at the Chalia project and security services at Taval and Eastwave in Sarai, in addition to operating the headquarters of Madinet Misr and all its affiliated facilities.

Looking ahead, Chüm COMMUNITIES plans to launch Tajed services at the Sarai project, providing landscaping and green space maintenance services across all the group's projects and offering integrated management services for the Lake Park and Cavana projects at Taj Ville.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, Madinet Masr generated new sales totaling EGP 11.7 billion, reflecting a 7% year-on-year (YoY) growth.