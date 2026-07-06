Egypt - JUZUR has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Hossam Fahmy Consultancy to develop the strategic vision, operational concept, and leasing strategy for Neo, its mixed-use commercial project in New Cairo.

Under the agreement, the consultancy will shape the project’s overall concept and identity while advising on the commercial and administrative leasing strategy, including tenant mix and brand positioning.

Hossam Reda, CEO of JUZUR, said the partnership reflects the company’s focus on establishing a clear vision and operational framework for its developments from the outset, with the aim of creating a balanced commercial destination that serves investors, businesses, and visitors.

Hossam Fahmy, Founder of Hossam Fahmy Consultancy, said the firm will leverage its experience in developing commercial concepts to support Neo’s positioning and long-term operational strategy.

Neo spans approximately 4.5 feddan and will include retail units, medical clinics, and administrative offices.

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