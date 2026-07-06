ABU DHABI: The UAE's real estate sector continued to strengthen its position during the first half of this year as one of the world's most dynamic and attractive economic sectors for investment.

This performance was driven by the strength of the national economy, business-friendly government policies, and the continued inflow of investors and capital, with expectations that this momentum will continue through the second half of the year.

Real estate market indicators showed that the UAE remains among the world's leading property investment destinations.

Officials and experts told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the market's strong performance reflects its transition to a more mature and sustainable phase following years of rapid growth, supported by solid economic fundamentals, according to reports from leading global consulting firms.

A report issued last April by CBRE, global commercial real estate services, highlighted the UAE's strong economic foundations, backed by robust financial reserves and a stable sovereign credit rating, while forecasting a strong rebound in GDP growth by 2027.

Another report by Knight Frank, independent global real estate consultants, confirmed that Dubai has further strengthened its position as one of the world's leading destinations for wealth migration and real estate investment. Meanwhile, the UAE continued to rank among the fastest-growing countries in terms of the number of ultra-high-net-worth individuals.

In terms of market performance, the combined value of apartment and villa sales increased by 173.9%, surpassing AED 84.4 billion, while the number of transactions rose by 103% to reach 16,585 deals compared with the same period last year, according to an analysis by the ADXinteract platform.

In Dubai, research conducted by W Capital Real Estate Broker showed that market sales exceeded AED 286 billion during the first half of the year, marking the second-highest half-year sales volume in the emirate's history, following the first half of 2025, when sales reached AED 326.6 billion, based on data from the Dubai Land Department.

Another report by the company revealed that the value of newly announced real estate projects launched since the beginning of 2026 exceeded AED 275 billion, reflecting continued market momentum and the largest half-year cycle of new real estate project launches in Dubai's history.

Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of Azizi Developments, said the real estate sector has continued to reinforce its role as one of the key drivers of the national economy, supported by genuine housing demand, continued foreign investment inflows, and a growing proportion of self-financed buyers, all of which demonstrate the market's increasing maturity.

He added that the UAE's stable economic environment, flexible regulations, and long-term development vision have further enhanced its appeal to global capital. He expects positive performance to continue during the second half of the year, with more sustainable and balanced growth, where competition will increasingly favor projects distinguished by high-quality planning, rapid execution, strategic locations, and long-term investment value.

This outlook is also supported by population growth, expanding economic activity, and sustained demand for residential properties.

Azizi explained that these expectations are based on continued population growth driven by long-term residency programs, ongoing implementation of Dubai's D33 Economic Agenda, expansion of infrastructure projects—particularly in Dubai South and the area surrounding Al Maktoum International Airport—as well as anticipated improvements in mortgage financing solutions, all of which are expected to strengthen confidence among developers and investors in the coming years.

Hussein Salem, CEO of Ohana Development, said the market has entered a more mature stage, with growth now driven by long-term demand. He noted that both Abu Dhabi and Dubai have continued to record record-breaking real estate transactions, reflecting the market's strength and its ability to attract both domestic and international investment.

He expects positive performance to continue during the second half of the year at a more balanced pace, with sustained demand for well-planned residential communities, branded developments, and waterfront projects, alongside the introduction of new supply that will help maintain a healthy balance between supply and demand.

He emphasised that the market's strength is underpinned by structural factors, including population growth, continued foreign investment inflows, long-term residency programs, government investment in infrastructure, economic diversification, and the expansion of mortgage financing, all of which contribute to market stability while favoring projects with sound planning and high-quality execution.

Thomas Wan, Founder and CEO of Refine, said the UAE real estate sector continues to demonstrate a high degree of resilience. While demand remains strong, buyers are becoming increasingly focused on project quality, location, developer reputation, and the overall living experience, reflecting greater market awareness and maturity.

He stressed that developers' success in the coming period will depend on delivering projects that genuinely meet market needs, adopting well-considered pricing strategies, and enhancing competitiveness as new supply continues to enter the market.

Syed Mahrooz, CEO and Chief Financial Officer of Albagh Group, said the UAE real estate sector has maintained its strong performance throughout 2026, preserving its status as one of the world's most attractive property markets.

This strength has been driven by robust demand, the success of the country's long-term development vision, continued economic diversification, the growing number of high-net-worth individuals, progressive residency and investment policies, and ongoing infrastructure expansion, all of which have reinforced the UAE's position as a preferred destination for long-term investment and residency for both individuals and businesses.

He added that the market is expected to remain active throughout the rest of the year, with sustained demand for premium residential communities, branded developments, waterfront destinations, and high-quality commercial assets, as investors increasingly prioritize long-term value, quality of life, and asset sustainability.