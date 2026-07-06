Iraq's cabinet approved Basra ​Oil ⁠Company signing "a heads of agreement", ‌or preliminary agreement, and ​a non-disclosure agreement with a consortium ​including U.S. companies Capital ​TI and Chevron and Qatar's UCC ⁠to study strategic oil export pipeline projects, according to a cabinet statement.

The consortium ​will ‌prepare technical ⁠and ⁠financial feasibility studies comparing proposed routes ​including Basra-Haditha-Kirkuk-Ceyhan and ‌Basra-Haditha-Baniyas. The cabinet said ⁠the agreements would not create any final financial or contractual obligations for the Iraqi oil ministry.

It also authorized Basra Oil Company to ‌sign a consultancy services contract with ⁠KBR for a ​Basra-Haditha oil pipeline project. (Reporting by Muayad Hameed ​and Ahmed ‌Rasheed; Writing by ⁠Enas Alashray; Editing ​by Jonathan Oatis)