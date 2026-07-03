Oman National Investments Development Company (Tanmia) has announced that it has joined forces with FIM Partners Muscat for the establishment of a new fund - Oman Real Estate Development Fund - that will focus on investment opportunities related to real estate development projects across the sultanate.

The Fund aims to invest no less than RO96 million ($249 million) in domestic real estate development projects, with a focus on economically viable ventures, utilising investment instruments that include preference shares and similar investment vehicles.

It is designed to attract long-term institutional capital and provide innovative financing solutions to developers, underpinned by high standards of governance, investment discipline and project oversight. This approach is intended to accelerate project execution and deliver sustainable value, said a statement from Tanmia.

The launch of the Fund comes amid rapid growth in Oman's real estate sector, driven by the ongoing implementation of Oman Vision 2040 targets, continued economic diversification efforts, growing investments in infrastructure and urban development, and rising demand for residential, commercial, hospitality and mixed-use projects.-TradeArabia News Service

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