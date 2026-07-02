Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) has awarded the main construction contract for the 3 billion UAE dirhams ($817 million) DIFC Heights Tower mixed-use development to Al Basti & Muktha (ABM).

The award marks a key milestone in the delivery of the project, which is being developed on the final remaining plot within DIFC's original land bank in Dubai's Gate District.

DIFC Heights Tower will comprise 366 luxury residential units, premium commercial office space, and retail and food-and-beverage outlets.

The mixed-use development is scheduled for completion in 2029.

In January 2026, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai had announced the launch of the AED 100 billion ($27.23 billion) DIFC Zabeel District mega project as part of the financial centre's expansion.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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