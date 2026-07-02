Axens, a provider of process technologies and energy solutions, has signed an agreement with Air Liquide to acquire its Methanol-to-Olefins technology portfolio, including the Lurgi Methanol-to-Propylene (MTP) technology.

The acquisition will expand Axens’ Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) offerings by enabling a Methanol-to-Jet (MTJ) production pathway through its Jetanol process chain.

The addition allows methanol to be converted into olefins and further processed into SAF and other key products.

The MTP technology is a proven, large-scale industrial process with a strong operational track record.

By integrating this portfolio, Axens broadens its feedstock flexibility, strengthens its SAF solutions, and offers customers more comprehensive and efficient pathways for SAF production, supporting supply security and long-term decarbonisation goals.

Jacques Rault, Technology Executive Vice President of Axens, stated: “By integrating Lurgi’s Methanol to Olefins technologies into Axens’ portfolio, we are strengthening Axens’ ability to offer flexible and scalable SAF solutions. This addition complements our existing Jetanol suite and allows us to address a broader range of feed stocks and project configurations, from biomass-based SAF to e-SAF. It reinforces our ambition to provide our customers with the most complete, de-risked and competitive SAF technology portfolios on the market.”

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