Nomu-listed National Environmental Recycling Co. (Tadweeer) has signed a Sharia-compliant credit facility agreement with Saudi National Bank (SNB) valued at 60 million riyals ($16 million). Tadweeer did not disclose the tenure or specific terms of the credit agreement.

The 12-months facility will be used primarily to refinance existing high-cost facilities, while the remaining portion will fund the company’s working capital needs.



The company’s stock is up 43.54% YTD.



(Writing by Ahmad Mousa; editing by Seban Scaria)

Ahmad.mousa@lseg.com