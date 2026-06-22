Arab Finance: Al Fanar for Contracting, Construction, Trade, Import, and Export Company announced the ordinary general meeting's (OGM) approval to distribute bonus shares from the retained earnings account at a rate of one share per each share, as per a bourse filing.

The shareholders greenlighted the distribution during the general assembly’s meeting that was held on June 14th.

At the end of March 2026, Al Fanar generated 92.83% year-on-year (YoY) lower net profits after tax at EGP 208,265 when compared to EGP 2.907 million.