DP World and Wilo Group have expanded their strategic partnership through a new Memorandum of Understanding, aimed at advancing sustainable infrastructure, smart logistics solutions and AI-based innovations in the global water sector.

The agreement was signed at Wilopark in Dortmund by Oliver Hermes, President and Global CEO of the Wilo Group, and Abdulla Al Hashmi, Global Chief Operating Officer, Parks and Economic Zones at DP World, in the presence of Abdulla Al Khater, Head of the Economic Section at the UAE Embassy in Berlin.

“Expanding the partnership is a significant strategic step: we are linking Wilo’s expertise in water technology even more closely with DP World’s infrastructure and logistics capabilities. Harnessing the transformative power of AI, we can implement joint projects that have a sustainable impact worldwide – in the water sector, the logistics industry and far beyond”, said Hermes.

Al Hashmi said that this agreement builds on a long-standing partnership that has grown through Jafza over many years. Combining Wilo’s engineering and technology leadership with DP World’s integrated logistics ecosystem will support smarter industrial operations, strengthen supply chain resilience and unlock new opportunities for manufacturers and customers across the UAE, Germany and wider global markets.

It also creates a platform for knowledge exchange and talent development, which are critical to the next phase of industrial growth, he added.

The partnership builds on Wilo’s long-standing presence in the region, including its Green Fab facility in Dubai – built almost 20 years ago and significantly expanded last year, in the Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) operated by DP World.

Under the MoU, the companies will explore the use of Wilo’s AI-integrated solutions across DP World’s logistics hubs and ports, optimise Wilo’s global supply chains and assess collaboration under the Wilo Global WATER AI Academy programme.