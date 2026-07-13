Doha, Qatar: The Land Transport Affairs sector processed 6,585 transactions during the first half (H1) of 2026, driven by growing demand for services across road affairs, land transport planning, public transport and licensing, underscoring the sector's expanding role in supporting Qatar's transport network.

The sector recorded 3,593 transactions during the second quarter of this year, representing a 21 percent increase compared with the 2,992 transactions processed during the same period in last year, according to data by the Ministry of Transport.

The latest figures reflect sustained growth in demand for the sector’s services, including road affairs, land transport planning, public transport, and licensing, as the Ministry continues to enhance the country’s transport infrastructure and regulatory services.

This illustrates the broad scope of responsibilities undertaken by the Land Transport Affairs sector, which oversees critical aspects of Qatar’s transport infrastructure, road safety, planning, and commercial transport regulation.

The sustained volume of transactions reflects continued demand for services as the country advances infrastructure projects and strengthens mobility solutions in line with national development objectives. The Ministry noted that the services delivered during the period covered a diverse range of operational and regulatory activities aimed at ensuring a safe, efficient, and integrated transport system.

Among the principal services provided were railway safety, road defects detection, building permit requests, bus stop relocations, road safety initiatives, traffic impact studies, directional signage, bus service-related transactions, and approval of land transport network planning cases.

The data further revealed that 1,385 transactions were related to road affairs, making it the largest category of services provided during the quarter. These were followed by 923 transactions associated with land transport planning, 733 transactions in public transport affairs, and 552 transactions concerning land transport licensing.

In addition, the Land Transport Affairs sector continued issuing preliminary approvals for limousine business and land transport activities, and car rental business activities, supporting private-sector participation in Qatar’s transportation industry while ensuring compliance with national regulations.

Road affairs accounted for the highest share of transactions during the quarter, reflecting the importance of maintaining and developing Qatar’s road infrastructure as traffic volumes and urban development continue to expand. Services in this category include identifying road defects, implementing road safety measures, reviewing directional signage, and coordinating infrastructure-related requests with relevant authorities.

Meanwhile, land transport planning remained another major area of activity. Planning services involve preparing transport studies, assessing traffic impacts, and coordinating the design and expansion of land transport networks to accommodate future growth.

Public transport affairs also represented a significant portion of overall transactions, highlighting the Ministry’s ongoing focus on improving public mobility and enhancing transport services throughout the country. These activities include matters related to bus operations, bus stop locations, and public transport infrastructure.

Land transport licensing services continued to facilitate the regulation of commercial transport activities by processing licensing requirements and preliminary approvals for transport operators, limousine companies, and vehicle rental businesses.

The latest quarterly performance demonstrates the Ministry’s continued commitment to delivering efficient public services while supporting Qatar’s broader transportation strategy. Through digital transformation initiatives and streamlined administrative procedures, the Ministry has been working to improve customer experience and reduce processing times across a range of transport services.

The first half transaction figures reaffirm the Ministry of Transport’s ongoing efforts to strengthen transport governance and deliver high-quality services that support national development priorities while maintaining safe, reliable, and efficient land transportation systems throughout the country.

Recently, Mowasalat (Karwa) successfully conducted a tryout of electric robotaxis, under the Ministry of Transport’s supervision.

The robotaxis made a round trip between the headquarters of the MoT and the Old Doha Port in what is seen as an extension of the project’s successes.

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