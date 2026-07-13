AL-BAHA - Minister of Municipalities and Housing Majed Al-Hogail launched and inaugurated municipal and housing projects worth more than SR1.67 billion during a visit to Al-Baha on Thursday.

The visit included inspections of ongoing municipal and housing projects, the inauguration of completed developments, the laying of foundation stones for new projects and the handover of housing units to beneficiaries of developmental housing programs.

Municipal projects included completed developments worth SR464 million and new projects valued at SR873.5 million, covering roads, sidewalks, street lighting, flood mitigation, parks, public facilities and other infrastructure aimed at improving services for residents and visitors.

In the housing sector, Al-Hogail inaugurated completed projects worth SR185.7 million, including the Talal Al-Mafarjah development and developmental housing projects in Baljurashi and Qilwah. He also laid the foundation stone for new off-plan housing projects worth SR150 million to increase housing supply and support homeownership.

The minister also launched 16 municipal investment projects expected to generate SR284 million in revenue, handed over 19 housing units to beneficiaries of developmental housing programs and honored several major donors who contributed to the Jood Housing Campaign for 1447 AH.

During the visit, Al-Hogail chaired a meeting with officials from the Al-Baha Municipality to review performance indicators and project implementation. He also met residents to hear their concerns and held discussions with investors and business leaders on opportunities in the municipal and housing sectors.

The minister toured several investment and tourism projects, including the Raghdan Resort "Seera," supported by the Tourism Development Fund in partnership with Seera Group, the Rotana Edge Hotel, Al-Baha Plaza, Makamaya Hospitality Project and the Qumrah – Honey Garden project developed by Asfar Saudi Tourism Investment Company, a Public Investment Fund company.

Al-Hogail also reviewed the readiness of the Al-Baha Municipality's Emergency and Crisis Center following the completion of its new headquarters, emphasizing the importance of strengthening emergency response capabilities and enhancing the municipal sector's preparedness.

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