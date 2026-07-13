Almabani General Contractors, one of Saudi Arabia’s largest contractors backed by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), has along with its consortium partners - CarbonCure, a Canadian clean technology company, and Spanish builder FCC Construcción - secured a major contract to supply lower carbon concrete for the massive King Salman International Airport (KSIA) project in Riyadh.

The Airport master plan, designed by Foster + Partners, positions it as a central logistics hub linking Eastern and Western trade routes.

Once completed, the 57-sq-km site will feature six parallel runways and multiple passenger terminals as well as other premium amenities. The new airport will be able to handle up to 100 million travellers per annum by 2030 as part of a broader strategy to stimulate regional transport, trade and tourism, said a statement from Almabani.

A leading Saudi engineering and construction powerhouse, Almabani leverages its specialised concrete production plants to deliver mega-scale aviation, infrastructure and civil engineering projects across the Middle East.

For the King Salman International Airport project, the lower carbon concrete will be produced with CarbonCure's carbon mineralisation technologies.

On the key project, CarbonCure said the sustainability targets embedded in the KSIA masterplan are among the most ambitious in the airport industry.

“KSIA is targeting LEED Platinum certification, incorporating cutting edge green initiatives that take into account both embodied and operational carbon, prioritizing both renewable energy and lower carbon building materials,” remarked Dean Forgeron, the Chief Technology Officer at CarbonCure.

“Across the global concrete industry, CarbonCure is scaling an integrated, drop-in solution, offering concrete producers a suite of hardware, software and services to increase the cement efficiency of their concrete products, reduce their production costs and meet demand for green building materials without compromising performance,” stated Forgeron.

He was part of the Canadian delegation that flew along with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney during his official visit to Saudi Arabia recently. It also included the Canadian Minister of Finance François-Philippe Champagne and Minister of Foreign Affairs Anita Anand.

Speaking at the Saudi-Canada Business and Investment Forum in Jeddah, Carney lauded CarbonCure on its commercial deployment across Saudi Arabia and the procurement of its concrete for the massive aviation infrastructure project in the kingdom.

Hosted by Saudi Minister of Investment Fahad Al Saif, the Forum convened senior private sector and government leaders from both countries to advance bilateral trade and investment opportunities.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

