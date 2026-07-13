Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) ended Sunday’s trading session with varied performance, as the EGX30 index fell by 0.11% to 52,256.18 points.

The Shariah index rose by 0.05% to 5,879.61 points. Meanwhile, the EGX35-LV inched up by 0.67% to 6,196.87 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index closed the trading session higher by 1.25% at 16,485.36 points and by 0.90% at 22,266.39 points, respectively.

The EGX's turnover hit EGP 10.113 billion through the exchange of 3.325 billion shares over 217,246 transactions, while the market cap totaled EGP 3.819 trillion.

Individuals controlled 88.65% of trading transactions, while institutions represented 11.34%.

Egyptians dominated trading with 95.82%, whereas Arab and foreign investors represented 3.26% and 0.93%, respectively.

Arab and Foreign traders were net sellers with EGP 13.026 million and EGP 4.054 million, respectively. Egyptian investors were net buyers with EGP 17.081 million.