Doha, Qatar: Assistant Director of the Labour Relations Department at the Ministry of Labour, Yousuf Ali Abdulnour, has outlined the key amendments introduced under Law No. 9 of 2026, highlighting new requirements for professional licensing and training in selected occupations, the legal recognition of part-time and freelance work, and updated non-compete provisions aimed at better balancing labour market needs with workers’ rights.

He said the amendments were designed after assessing the needs of the labour market and aim to benefit both workers and employers.

Speaking to Qatar TV recently, Abdulnour explained that the law now allows employers to require workers in certain professions to obtain professional licences, approved training certificates and pass recognised competency tests before practising their jobs.

“The amendment allows employers to require employees to obtain the necessary licences before practising certain professions. In terms of training, this will help create a skilled workforce, with employers being the primary beneficiaries through access to trained and qualified workers,” he said. He added that the Ministry of Labour will announce accredited training centres, including private centres authorised to provide the required training and certification.

The amendments introduce new provisions regulating entry into certain professions through mandatory approved training and professional assessments, aiming to improve workforce competency, enhance service quality, and strengthen safety and productivity across various sectors of the economy.

Abdulnour said the amendments also introduce greater flexibility by establishing a legal basis for regulating part-time and freelance work.

He noted that the new law grants the Minister of Labour the authority, through decisions issued by the Prime Minister, to regulate both employment models. “There will be specific templates for each model. Part-time work will have its own framework, and freelance work will have another."

"These will essentially take the form of contracts that protect the rights of both parties and help prevent disputes in the future,” he said.

The amendments provide for detailed regulatory decisions to be issued later, creating clear legal and organisational frameworks for these modern forms of employment. The move is expected to provide businesses with greater flexibility in utilising skilled professionals while supporting developments in the platform economy and evolving labour market needs.

He said that the amendments have extended the maximum duration of non-compete agreements from one year to two years. “After monitoring the labour market and its needs, the ceiling has been raised to two years. Previously, it was one year, and now an employer may require an employee not to compete for up to two years,” he said.

He stressed, however, that the new provision includes an additional safeguard requiring approval from the competent department at the Ministry of Labour. The non-compete clause must be incorporated through an approved contract addendum before it becomes enforceable.

The amendments place particular emphasis on ensuring business stability and protecting the legitimate interests of enterprises while maintaining a balance between employees’ professional freedom and employers’ rights to safeguard trade secrets and client relationships through a clear legal framework governing non-compete agreements.

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