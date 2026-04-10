Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) has recorded three violations at a central market involving pricing non-compliance, commercial fraud, and misleading practices.

In a statement on social media, the Ministry said that legal measures have been taken against the Al Sailiya Central Market for Vegetables and Fruits for committing three violations. These include two violations for failure to comply with displayed prices, and one violation involving commercial fraud and deliberate consumer deception.

The action was taken in accordance with Law No. (8) of 2008 on Consumer Protection and its Executive Regulations.

The Ministry further stated that legal measures have been taken against the violators, and the cases have been referred to the relevant authorities in line with applicable laws.

The Ministry also reaffirmed its continued efforts to intensify inspection and monitoring campaigns to address violations, protect consumer rights, and ensure transparency in market transactions.

The public is encouraged to report violations and submit inquiries through the contact center at 16001.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

