RIYADH — The Ministry of Municipalities and Housing has introduced new regulatory requirements for food laboratories as part of its efforts to improve the urban environment, enhance quality of life, boost compliance, and support the investment climate while ensuring the highest standards of food safety and quality.



In a statement on Sunday, the ministry said the new rules apply to laboratories that conduct food testing and measurements under defined standard conditions, whether operating independently or as part of a conformity assessment body.



Government laboratories, such as those run by the Saudi Standards, Metrology, and Quality Organization, are exempt.



The regulations set out several spatial and technical requirements, including operating within urban boundaries, avoiding environmental or visual pollution, providing at least one parking space for every 25 square meters of total site area for standalone facilities, and maintaining a minimum laboratory space of 100 square meters, whether inside an existing building or at an independent site.



Additional requirements address building facades and overall appearance, notably prohibiting visible electrical wiring or external air-conditioning units on building facades or rooftops, in line with approved safety and quality standards.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).