MUSCAT: An investment of RO 3.4 billion by the end of 2025 highlights the depth of Oman’s transformation in transport, logistics and the digital economy, confirming these sectors as central pillars of diversification under Oman Vision 2040. The scale of realised capital spending reflects a decisive move from planning to delivery, with infrastructure, services and digital systems now visibly reshaping how goods, data and people move across the Sultanate of Oman. According to the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MoTCIT) Achievement Bulletin, the gains recorded by 2025 represent concrete outcomes rather than projections.

The semi-annual bulletin shows that cumulative investment in the transport and logistics sector reached RO 2.3 billion between 2021 and the end of 2024, before rising to RO 3.4 billion by the end of 2025. These funds have already been deployed across ports, logistics zones, land transport networks and digital platforms that support sector efficiency and connectivity. The investment drive reinforces Oman’s strategic ambition to position itself as a competitive logistics gateway linking regional and global trade routes.

Digital transformation stands out as one of the most visible results of this spending. By the end of 2024, 1,700 essential government services had been fully digitised out of 2,523 identified services. This figure increased to 2,277 services by the end of 2025, reflecting near-complete digitisation of core public services. For businesses, particularly those operating in trade, transport and logistics, this shift has reduced processing times, improved transparency and lowered administrative costs, strengthening the overall business environment.

Progress in workforce localisation also reflects structural change, especially in technology-driven fields. Omanisation in the IT sector rose from 38 per cent in 2024 to 45.5 per cent in 2025, signalling stronger absorption of Omani professionals into high-value digital roles. In the transport and logistics sector, Omanisation increased from 20 per cent to 21.6 per cent over the same period. While more gradual, the rise points to sustained efforts to build national capabilities in operational and technical functions traditionally dominated by expatriate labour.

Trade and operational indicators underline the sector’s growing capacity. Container and cargo movement reached 4.3 million TEUs in 2024, with a more than five million TEUs handled in 2025. This increase reflects higher port throughput, improved efficiency and stronger integration with regional supply chains. General cargo volumes followed a similar trend, rising from 115.7 million tonnes in 2024 to 143 million tonnes in 2025, underscoring the expanding scale of Oman’s logistics activity.

The bulletin also points to marked improvements in digital governance. The performance rate of the National Digital Transformation Programme rose from 73 per cent in 2024 to 94 per cent in 2025, indicating stronger execution, better coordination across government entities and more effective monitoring of complex digital initiatives.

Financial performance across key subsectors further reinforces the narrative of real gains. The ports sector recorded revenue growth of 12.9 per cent, supported by rising volumes and operational efficiencies. Maritime affairs posted a 6.5 per cent increase, while land transport led with an 18 per cent growth rate, reflecting robust demand for freight and mobility services.

Equally significant is the improvement in project delivery. While the project implementation commitment rate had been set at 70 per cent, actual achievement reached 85 per cent in 2025. This overperformance signals stronger planning discipline, improved execution capacity and higher accountability across major transport and digital projects.

