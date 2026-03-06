The Africa Association of Professional Freight Forwarders and Logistics of Nigeria (APFFLON) has warned that the recent hike in shipping charges at Nigerian ports by foreign shipping companies will worsen economic hardship and escalate inflation across the Nigerian economy.

In a statement released on Thursday by the National President of APFFLON, Frank Ogunojemite, the association said it is deeply alarmed by credible indications that the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council may have signaled support or encouragement to shipping companies to increase charges at Nigerian ports, an action APFFLON views as a direct affront to the Federal Government’s cost-reduction reforms under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking on behalf of the association, the National President of APFFLON, Frank Ogunojemite, described the development as “deeply disturbing, economically dangerous, and capable of eroding public confidence in the sincerity of ongoing port reforms.”

“At a time when the Federal Government is aggressively pursuing policies to reduce the cost of doing business, stabilise inflation, and reposition Nigerian ports for competitiveness, any encouragement for shipping companies to increase charge amounts to economic sabotage,” he stated.

APFFLON warned that arbitrary charges by shipping companies or so-called operational adjustments will: Reverse recent gains made toward port cost rationalisation; Escalate inflation and worsen the hardship faced by Nigerian citizens; Cripple small and medium-scale importers and exporters; Undermine Nigeria’s trade competitiveness within the West African sub-region; and send negative signals to both local and foreign investors.

The association emphasised that the statutory mandate of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council is to regulate and protect Nigerian shippers against exploitative shipping practices, not to create policy signals that embolden foreign shipping lines to impose additional financial burdens.

APFFLON considers this development a matter of national economic security.

“If not urgently addressed, the ripple effects will extend beyond the ports, impacting manufacturing, agriculture, retail supply chains, and ultimately the purchasing power of ordinary Nigerians.

“The association therefore calls for: Immediate clarification from the leadership of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council; Urgent intervention by the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy; and the attention of the Presidency to investigate and ensure full alignment of maritime regulators with the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Nigeria cannot afford regulatory contradictions at a time of economic reform. Every agency must align with the Federal Government’s strategic objective of reducing costs and promoting trade efficiency.

“APFFLON remains resolute in defending the interests of freight forwarders, shippers, and the Nigerian economy. We will not hesitate to escalate legitimate concerns through appropriate institutional channels to safeguard national economic stability,” the APFFLON statement added.

