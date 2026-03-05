DUBAI: All terminals at Jebel Ali Port in Dubai are operating normally, DP World – the port operator – said on Wednesday.

“We continue to monitor developments closely and remain in close coordination with the relevant authorities. Enhanced safety and security measures remain in place across the port. The safety and well-being of our people, customers and partners remain our top priority,” it said in a statement.

Jebel Ali Port is the largest port in the Middle East, serving as a critical gateway for trade across Asia, Europe, Africa, and the Americas. Its four terminals handle over 15 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) a year of container cargo, along with significant volumes of bulk, breakbulk, and Ro-Ro cargo.



