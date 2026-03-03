DUBAI: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Dubai Police General Headquarters have announced that trucks will be permitted to use all roads across the emirate of Dubai around the clock until Wednesday evening, 4th March 2026.

The measure aims to support the logistics sector and ensure smooth flow of supply chains across the emirate.

The decision excludes Airport Tunnel and Al Shindagha Tunnel, where existing traffic restrictions will remain in place to safeguard road safety and maintain smooth traffic flow along these two critical corridors.

Both entities confirmed that the truck restriction regulation will resume on Thursday, 5th March 2026, in accordance with the approved rules and regulations.

They called on all truck drivers and transport companies to comply with traffic instructions and applicable regulations, and to cooperate with the relevant authorities to help ensure the highest standards of road safety and seamless traffic movement across Dubai’s roads.