Armed attacks on nuclear facilities should never take place and could result in radioactive releases with grave consequences within and beyond the boundaries of the state which has been attacked, IAEA has warned.

So far, no elevation of radiation levels above the usual background levels has been detected in countries bordering Iran, said IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi in his statement at the Board of Governors meeting at the Agency's headquarters in Vienna.

"Regarding the status of the nuclear installations in Iran, up to now, we have no indication that any of the nuclear installations, including the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, the Tehran Research Reactor or other nuclear fuel cycle facilities have been damaged or hit.

"Let me underline that the situation today is very concerning. We cannot rule out a possible radiological release with serious consequences, including the necessity to evacuate areas as large or larger than major cities. What I can assure you is that the IAEA is there, working with its Member States, and keeping the international community informed while being ready to react immediately if a breach in nuclear safety occurs," he said.

Iran and many other countries in the region that have been subjected to military attacks have operational nuclear power plants and nuclear research reactors, as well as associated fuel storage sites, increasing the threat to nuclear safety, he noted.

"We therefore urge utmost restraint in all military operations."

The IAEA’s Incident and Emergency Centre (IEC) is in operation, with a dedicated team collecting information and assessing the situation while bearing in mind limitations in communications caused by the conflict, he said.

Grossi called on all parties to exercise maximum restraint to avoid further escalation.

"To achieve the long-term assurance that Iran will not acquire nuclear weapons and for maintaining the continued effectiveness of the global non-proliferation regime, we must return to diplomacy and negotiations," he said.

IAEA has been closely involved in supporting efforts to find a diplomatic solution to the impasse around Iran’s nuclear programme.

"I remain convinced that the lasting solution to this long-existing discord lies on the diplomatic table. The IAEA will be there, ready to play its indispensable part, whenever and wherever it is called." -TradeArabia News Service

