Arab Finance: Arab Bridge Maritime Company, jointly owned by the governments of Egypt, Jordan, and Iraq, is operating normally and safely, with daily sailings continuing on the Aqaba–Nuweiba international route and the Aqaba–Taba tourist line, according to a statement.

Adnan Alabadleh, the company’s general director, confirmed that services remain regular despite regional tensions that have led to the suspension, cancellation, or rerouting of numerous flights by airlines.

It is worth noting that airlines cancelled flights due to the evolving situation in the region, preventing some individuals and tourist groups from completing their itineraries or returning home.

Hence, Alabadleh said that Arab Bridge Maritime plans to increase its maritime operations in the current period to meet the rising demand for sea travel, as many travelers and tourist groups seek alternatives following widespread flight disruptions.

In this regard, the company offers a safe option for passengers to reach their final destinations via Sharm El-Sheikh International Airport and Cairo International Airport.

Alabadleh stated that the company is currently able to transport Iraqi and Syrian nationals travelling from Egypt to Baghdad and Damascus via the Nuweiba–Aqaba maritime route.

They can book in advance through accredited offices in Egypt and Jordan or through the company’s online booking system.

This came after EgyptAir suspended its flights from Cairo to 13 Middle Eastern cities until further notice due to escalating regional tensions.