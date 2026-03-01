LONDON: A ​projectile ⁠hit the Marshall Islands–flagged ‌product tanker MKD VYOM killing ​a crew member on board ​as the vessel ​sailed off the coast of Oman, manager ⁠V.Ships said on Sunday.

"The vessel suffered an explosion and subsequent ​fire ‌after being struck ⁠by ⁠a suspected projectile while off ​the coast ‌of Muscat, Oman ⁠on 1 March," V.Ships Asia said in a statement.

"It is with great sadness that we confirm one crew member, who was ‌in the engine room at ⁠the time ​of the incident, has died." (Reporting by Jonathan Saul, ​writing ‌by Enes Tunagur ⁠in London; Editing ​by Hugh Lawson)