LONDON: A projectile hit the Marshall Islands–flagged product tanker MKD VYOM killing a crew member on board as the vessel sailed off the coast of Oman, manager V.Ships said on Sunday.
"The vessel suffered an explosion and subsequent fire after being struck by a suspected projectile while off the coast of Muscat, Oman on 1 March," V.Ships Asia said in a statement.
"It is with great sadness that we confirm one crew member, who was in the engine room at the time of the incident, has died." (Reporting by Jonathan Saul, writing by Enes Tunagur in London; Editing by Hugh Lawson)