Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman has condemned the ongoing Israeli aggression against Gaza.

Oman News Agency (ONA) reported that the Sultanate of Oman expresses its strong condemnation and denunciation of the continued Israeli aggression against Gaza, and the recent targeting of a displaced persons camp in Rafah. Stressing that these heinous acts that the occupying state continues to commit require deterrent international intervention, including the international community imposing sanctions on Israel.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).