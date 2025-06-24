Arab Finance: Egypt’s Ministry of Transport has signed a new contract with Chinese shipbuilder Hantong Shipyard to construct two KAMSARMAX dry bulk vessels for the National Navigation Company, reinforcing the country's efforts to revitalize its commercial fleet and position itself as a regional logistics hub, as per a statement.

The vessels are scheduled for delivery in September and November 2028.The move comes in implementation of directives from President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to develop Egypt’s role in transportation, logistics, and transit trade, and to restore the strength of the national fleet.

Each of the two ships will have a total tonnage of 82,000 tons, with a length of 229 meters, width of 32.26 meters, and draft of 14.5 meters.

They will be built according to the latest global environmental standards and technological specifications, including an MAN B&W engine with 7,490 kilowatts of continuous power, low-emission systems, and advanced navigation equipment.

This latest deal brings the number of new vessels received or contracted by the National Navigation Company over the past three years to six, accounting for the renewal of approximately 54% of its fleet and raising the total to 18 vessels.