The Saudi Space Agency has signed a memorandum of cooperation with Japan on the peaceful use of outer space, strengthening bilateral collaboration in the space sector.

The memorandum was signed on the sidelines of the tenth Saudi-Japanese Ministerial Investment Forum, titled “Invest in Saudi Arabia,” as part of a package of eleven cooperation agreements aimed at deepening strategic ties between the two countries.

The agreement was concluded with Japan’s Cabinet Office, the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology, and the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, reflecting broader efforts to enhance international collaboration among entities operating in the space industry.

The memorandum was signed on behalf of the Saudi Space Agency by Abdullah bin Amer Al-Swaha, Minister of Communications and Information Technology and Chairman of the Agency’s Board of Directors.

It establishes a framework for joint cooperation in space science and technology, capacity building, and the exchange of expertise, with the aim of supporting the development of the space sector and promoting the peaceful uses of outer space.

The agreement is expected to enhance long-term Saudi-Japanese collaboration in the space domain, support sustainable space development, and foster integration between technical and research capabilities in both countries.

Areas of cooperation include advanced space technologies, deep-space technologies and exploration, Earth observation and space-based services, satellite manufacturing and related services, satellite launch and launch vehicles, satellite hosting and operation, as well as scientific missions and astronaut training.

The Saudi Space Agency said the memorandum builds on the Kingdom’s ongoing efforts to expand international partnerships in the space sector and reflects its active role in contributing to a global space ecosystem that supports research, innovation, and serves humanity.

According to the Saudi Press Agency, the forum focused on enhancing economic relations between Saudi Arabia and Japan by improving bilateral investment and trade cooperation, facilitating access to new investment opportunities, and reviewing joint initiatives in key sectors such as energy, machinery, and equipment.

During the forum, Khalid Al-Falih, Minister of Investment, said Saudi Arabia is set to begin exporting green hydrogen to Japan in the coming days, Al-Eqtisadiah reported.

