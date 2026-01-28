RIYADH — Plans to launch the world’s first commercial space station were unveiled during the Space Debris Conference 2026 in Riyadh, marking a major milestone in the rapid expansion of privately operated space infrastructure.

At the conference, Vast Space CEO Max Haot announced that the company’s first station, Haven-1, is scheduled for launch in the first quarter of 2027.

The project represents the initial phase of a long-term strategy to develop commercial space stations, as the International Space Station approaches the end of its operational life later this decade.

Designed to accommodate up to four astronauts on short-duration missions, Haven-1 will support scientific research, technology demonstrations, and commercial activities in a microgravity environment.

Haot said safety and sustainability are central to the station’s design, noting that it will feature integrated space debris shielding and controlled end-of-life deorbit systems to ensure responsible removal from orbit and minimize debris risks.

He also highlighted recent progress following the successful Haven Demo mission in 2025, which validated key technologies and core systems in orbit.

The mission marked the project’s transition from development into an operational validation phase, bringing the commercial space station concept closer to reality.

