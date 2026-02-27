The General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) organised the “Innovation Lab for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion” under the theme “Towards an Inclusive Work Environment… Diversity Drives Excellence.” The lab was held with the participation of GDRFA employees and staff members from various Dubai government entities, as part of efforts to advance the human capital ecosystem and enhance its future readiness.

The lab aims to integrate the concepts of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) across the talent management lifecycle through a structured framework that promotes fairness in access to opportunities and elevates the efficiency of human capital.

In this context, Major General Awad Mohammed Al Humairi, Assistant Director-General for the Human Resources and Financial Sector at GDRFA Dubai, affirmed that GDRFA Dubai continues to be guided by the directives of the wise leadership in building a governmental work environment founded on equality and equal opportunity. He emphasised that the organisation is committed to embedding the principles of diversity, inclusion, and merit, and enabling talent to actively contribute to the development and leadership of government work—thereby strengthening institutional efficiency and sustainability and fostering an inclusive workplace capable of keeping pace with future requirements.

He added that aligning DEI concepts with the talent management framework constitutes a fundamental pillar in enhancing the quality of recruitment, development, and retention decisions and in elevating the readiness of government entities, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to establish government work environments grounded in fairness, excellence, and sustainability.

As part of the executive leadership’s oversight of the lab’s activities, Brigadier Abdul Samad Hussein Suleiman Al Blooshi, Assistant Director-General for Leadership and Future Affairs at GDRFA Dubai, attended the sessions and reviewed their progress and outcomes. He instructed that the proposed solutions and recommendations be further studied and assessed for feasibility, in preparation for adopting suitable initiatives within implementation plans that reinforce GDRFA Dubai’s institutional leadership journey.

During the sessions, participants explored five key pillars: institutional awareness, governance, impact measurement, equitable empowerment, and future readiness amid digital transformation. Five major challenges were also identified and addressed using internationally recognised innovation tools, paving the way to transform the outcomes into actionable initiatives that support the development of a more inclusive and sustainable work environment and enhance Dubai’s leadership in government performance.