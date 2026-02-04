Doha/Berlin: A German deep technology institute and Qatari government bodies have signed an agreement to establish a new university-affiliated innovation hub in Doha, aimed at strengthening global collaboration and advancing technology transfer and entrepreneurship.

The European School of Management and Technology (ESMT) in Berlin, through its DEEP - Institute for Deep Tech Innovation, has partnered with Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) and the Qatar Research, Development, and Innovation Council (QRDI) to launch DEEP Qatar. The initiative will serve as a bridge between the innovation ecosystems of Germany and Qatar, positioning the hub as a major center for deep technology transfer and entrepreneurial growth.

Building on ESMT’s established presence in Doha, which includes executive programs such as the EMBA and EMPA offered in collaboration with the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies since 2018, the new institute aims to harness Qatar’s technical and scientific capabilities while fostering international collaboration.

DEEP Qatar will operate on three main pillars: the Creative Destruction Lab in Doha (CDL-Doha), the DEEP Academy, and DEEP Pioneers. The Creative Destruction Lab will be the first of its kind in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region and Asia, offering specialized tracks in artificial intelligence, health, agriculture, and food technology.

Each track will support around 20 scientific projects annually under the guidance of global mentors, serial entrepreneurs, investors, corporate leaders, and researchers. Over three years, the lab plans to support more than 150 projects, leveraging networks in both Doha and Berlin.

Funding for the lab will come from QIA’s Fund of Funds Program, which aims to build a robust startup and venture capital ecosystem in Qatar, attract regional and international venture funds, and bridge existing financing gaps for local and regional entrepreneurs.

Launched in February 2024, the program is expected to invest over $1bn in venture capital funds with a focus on technology and healthcare sectors.

The DEEP Academy will offer intensive training to scientists and researchers from Qatar and the wider GCC region, focusing on skill development, entrepreneurial thinking, and confidence-building to transform scientific discoveries into scalable startups. Meanwhile, DEEP Pioneers will identify promising technologies within Qatari research institutions and connect them with experienced entrepreneurs to form high-performing teams with global impact.

The QRDI will play a key role in guiding the initiative, ensuring alignment with the country’s national innovation strategy, long-term goals for private-sector-led R&D, technology transfer, and the growth of Qatar’s innovation ecosystem.

The initiative builds on momentum from the 2025 visit of HE Prime Minister of the State of North Rhine-Westphalia of the Federal Republic of Germany Hendrik Wust, to Qatar, and brings together leading institutions including HEC Paris in Qatar, RWTH Aachen University, and Forschungszentrum Julich, alongside QIA, the QRDI, and ESMT Berlin.

“North Rhine-Westphalia stands for innovation, research, and entrepreneurship,” North Rhine-Westphalia’s Minister President Hendrik Wust said when commenting on the announcement.

“Together with ESMT Berlin and partners in Qatar, we are creating a powerful platform for technology transfer that strengthens our innovation ecosystems, drives economic growth, and reinforces North Rhine-Westphalia’s role as Germany’s economic engine,” he added.

Meanwhile, former Vice Chancellor and Foreign Minister of Germany and honorary senator of ESMT Sigmar Gabriel commented on the announcement and said that “this partnership is a strong signal of mutual trust, strategic collaboration, and a shared vision for the future between Germany and Qatar.”

He noted that ESMT will bring its core strengths in research, education, and entrepreneurship to this initiative, describing it as important.

For his part, QRDI Secretary-General Omar Al Ansari said that the initiative will “significantly strengthen Qatar’s role as a regional and global player in deep-tech innovation. Through these programs, we aim to attract leading global deep-tech companies, while accelerating the commercialization of the outstanding science emerging from our universities and knowledge institutes.”

