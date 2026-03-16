Bahrain - Northstar Telecom yesterday announced the strategic standardisation of its Wi-Fi Access Point and Switching infrastructure on the IO by HFCL portfolio across its business and residential broadband services.

Under this initiative, all new business and residential broadband connections provisioned by Northstar Telecom will be supported by IO by HFCL Access Points, with switching infrastructure aligned to the same unified platform.

The standardisation will also extend to enterprise deployments, ensuring architectural consistency across SME and large-scale corporate environments.

Carrier-grade unified architecture

As part of this strategic alignment, Northstar Telecom is consolidating its access and switching layers under a single carrier-grade unified architecture designed to deliver:

* Enhanced performance and service reliability

* Centralised visibility and network management

* Scalable infrastructure to support subscriber growth

* Simplified deployment and lifecycle operations

* Strong segmentation and enterprise-grade security controls

For its ISP operations, Northstar Telecom will leverage IO Canvas, IO by HFCL’s AI-powered unified network management platform to centrally configure, monitor, and manage Wi‑Fi access and switching across business and residential broadband deployments.

IO Canvas supports deployment across public cloud, private cloud, or on-premises environments, enabling Northstar Telecom to align management architecture with operational, regulatory and compliance requirements.

Live network validation

This standardisation positions Northstar Telecom as a live operational deployment of IO by HFCL’s Access Point and Switching portfolio within a regulated, production-grade ISP and enterprise environment.

Tony Chacko, operations head at Northstar Telecom, said: “As an operator, we have to meet strict performance, reliability, and service standards.

By standardising our Business and Residential Broadband Using IO by HFCL we are committing to a unified and scalable architecture that performs in live service conditions.”

Bhuvnesh Sachdeva, senior vice-president of HFCL, commented: “Northstar Telecom’s decision to standardise on IO by HFCL within its live network demonstrates strong confidence in the platform. Having an operator deploy and manage IO infrastructure in production environments provides meaningful validation for enterprise customers and telecom operators across the region.”

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