Topco Media proudly announces that the countdown is officially on - with just one week to go until the Sentech Africa Tech Week Conference 2026, taking place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC 2). As the continent’s premier executive platform for shaping Africa’s digital economy, the event brings together ministers, regulators, C-suite leaders, infrastructure providers, and technology pioneers driving transformation at scale.



As Africa’s digital economy accelerates, the conversation is no longer about if transformation will happen, but how fast, how inclusively, and how effectively it can be scaled. Sentech Africa Tech Week 2026 sits at the centre of that shift, convening the leaders building the continent’s digital backbone.

Across two high-impact days, the programme focuses on the foundational pillars shaping Africa’s digital future, including resilient continental infrastructure from 5G to satellite connectivity, responsible AI and data governance, cyber and financial system security, energy digitisation and smart grids, industrial automation and smart supply chains, and inclusive digital participation through FinTech, skills development, and platforms such as the Pitching Den.

Adding further depth to the programme, Sentech Africa Tech Week 2026 will feature a line-up of leading voices from across government, enterprise, and the tech ecosystem, including:



- Hon. Solly Malatsi, Minister, Department of Communication and Digital Technology



- Hon. Mondli Gungubele, Deputy Minister, Department of Communications & Digital Technologies



- Len de Villiers, Group CTIO, Eskom



- Lungile Binza, COO, SABC



- Sabelo Mwali, CTO, MultiChoice Group



- Toni Pellegrino, managing director, Nokia South Africa



- Lunga Zonke, CTO, Huawei Regional Cloud Office



- Grant Hinds, leading South African content creator

More than a conference, Africa Tech Week is a leadership forum where policy meets platform and infrastructure meets industry. It is designed for execution - turning strategy into scalable, real-world impact across Africa’s digital economy.

We look forward to welcoming and showcasing the startups that entered the Africa Tech Week Pitching Den, as they take a significant step in presenting their solutions to investors, industry leaders, and potential partners - unlocking visibility, strategic guidance, and opportunities to scale their impact.

This momentum extends across the broader ecosystem through the Africa Tech Week Awards 2026, which will spotlight excellence and recognise organisations and leaders driving measurable impact across artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, fintech innovation, emerging technologies, and enterprise digital transformation, alongside standout startups, scale-ups, and visionary leadership. Telkom joins as the Africa Tech Week: AI Innovation, Maturity and Collaboration award sponsor, supporting the recognition of excellence across Africa’s digital economy.

Category sponsorship opportunities remain available for organisations looking to align their brand with innovation leadership across Africa’s digital economy.

Sponsors and partners:

Sentech Africa Tech Week Conference 2026 is made possible through the support of its partners:



- Platinum sponsor: Sentech



- Host city partner: City Of Cape Town



- Silver sponsor: Telkom, LexisNexis, Jumo



- Bronze partner: Ignis Labs, a subsidiary of Glynt Group



- Bronze sponsor: iOCO Technology Group



- Gold crypto coffee lounge sponsor: Binance



- Coffee cafe sponsor: ZA Registry Consortium (ZARC)



- Experiential tech partner: Gold Otter Media



- Silver exhibition partner: Innovator Trust, Zoho



- Showcase counters: SALGA, 4IRI, BoxFusion, Take Note IT, Eyelook, Voys SA



- VIP client hosting sponsor: NEMISA NPC



- Silver impact sponsor: Q-KON



- Bronze impact sponsor: Intersect



- Strategic partner: GSOA, IITPSA, BPESA, UVU Africa, Primedia OOH

Sentech Africa Tech Week Conference 2026 takes place at CTICC 2, Cape Town, on 12–13 May 2026, with registration now open and full programme details available at https://lp.topco.co.za/africatechweek/.

Tickets are available for purchase here: https://qkt.io/r5deLb

In parallel, entries for the Africa Tech Week Awards 2026 are also open, inviting organisations, startups, and leaders shaping Africa’s digital future to submit nominations or explore category sponsorship opportunities at https://lp.topco.co.za/atw_awards.

© 2026. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).