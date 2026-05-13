This week in Nairobi, the Africa Forward Summit convenes with strong strategic positioning of Africa as the next frontier of the global digital economy, drawing heads of state, technology executives, and investment capital from across the world.

The moment reflects a broader geopolitical reality: Africa is no longer peripheral to the contest over the digital order. It is the contest.

The original scramble for Africa was settled in a Berlin conference room in 1884, by powers that did not consult a single African government. The continent was divided along lines of European convenience, its resources allocated to whoever had the reach and the audacity to claim them.

One hundred and forty years later, a new scramble is underway, conducted not through territorial annexation but through data infrastructure, compute capacity, platform governance, and the legal frameworks that determine who controls what flows across digital networks. The terrain is different but the structural dynamic is familiar.

The field has multiplied beyond the usual China-West framings to a wide berth of actors. Gulf sovereign wealth funds deployed $66 billion into AI and digitalisation globally in 2025 alone, with UAE investments into Africa totalling more than $100 billion between 2020 and 2024.

Saudi Arabia launched a six-gigawatt sovereign AI infrastructure programme in the second half of 2025. The UAE has made digital infrastructure diplomacy a central pillar of its foreign policy, explicitly framing AI and technology as the foundation of its influence for the next 50 years, in the way oil defined the last 50.

Its state-backed Digital Africa initiative operates across francophone markets, while French companies retain strong positions in banking and telecoms that give Paris continued leverage over financial data infrastructure in the franc zone.

China’s position in this field is the most structurally entrenched. Its footprint across African digital infrastructure, from connectivity networks and cloud services to surveillance systems and increasingly AI applications, has been built deliberately over time and now spans nearly every country on the continent.

The mistake Africa must avoid is reading this as a Cold War binary that demands alignment with one bloc against another. The Gulf states have positioned themselves as third-path technology brokers operating within South-South cooperation frameworks, neither former colonial powers nor ideological competitors.

That positioning is commercially and diplomatically sophisticated, but the question of terms remains the same regardless of who is offering the infrastructure.

Sovereignty in the digital age is a full-stack problem: It is built or lost across data governance, compute access, energy infrastructure, talent pipelines, model development, and the legal systems that determine whose law governs what.

If any layer of that stack is externally controlled on externally determined terms, sovereignty remains declaratory rather than tangible.

The Gulf states have understood something about this that African governments have not yet institutionalised. The UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar have each invested heavily in sovereign data infrastructure, not merely hosting foreign companies’ servers but building nationally governed facilities where their own legal frameworks apply to data generated by their citizens, regardless of which hyperscaler’s cloud it sits on.

This is the logic of the data embassy concept, pioneered by Estonia as a small state protecting itself against digital vulnerability, and now being applied by Gulf states as an instrument of digital power projection.

Some African states already possess elements of the necessary legal and regulatory framework, but these remain fragmented rather than consolidated into a continental architecture with collective bargaining power and strategic weight.

The compute conversation dominating forums like Africa Forward this week is necessary but insufficient. Africa currently holds less than one percent of global data centre capacity, against a continent of 1.4 billion people with mobile data usage growing at 40 percent annually.

But compute is infrastructure, and infrastructure has historically been one of the primary vehicles through which external actors have established structural leverage over African economies.

The pattern from the first industrial era—foreign capital builds the railway, the railway extracts the mineral, the mineral is processed elsewhere, and the value accumulates outside the continent — is entirely replicable in the digital era if the terms of infrastructure investment are not set by Africa.

Data centres without data governance are warehouses. AI compute without AI capability development is processing capacity owned by someone else.

The question Africa needs to press in Nairobi is not only how much investment is coming, but what is required in exchange: mandatory local skilling, data localisation, technology transfer, and revenue that stays on the continent rather than being repatriated to shareholders overseas.

Africa’s primary strategic asset in this negotiation is one no external actor can replicate or substitute. The continent’s 1.4 billion people, with a median age under 20 and a demographic trajectory that will make one in four people on earth African by 2050, represent the world’s largest concentration of young economic agency.

They are already building the digital economy through fintech ecosystems in Nairobi and Lagos, solving structural gaps in financial services with speed and ingenuity that no incumbent could match.

It is a geopolitical asset that any serious negotiating position must place at the centre because it is the one thing every external actor needs and cannot bring with them.

The AfCFTA’s Digital Trade Protocol provides a framework for establishing common conditions for digital market access on data localisation, mandatory local investment, talent development requirements, and the portability of African citizens’ data under African legal jurisdiction wherever it is processed.

This would transform bilateral conversations conducted under pressure into multilateral negotiations conducted from strength.

The European Union’s data governance framework became a global standard not because of European moral authority but because access to an organised market of scale required compliance.

Africa enters this moment with a larger population, a faster-growing digital economy, and a younger demographic than Europe had when that standard was set.

The Africa Forward Summit in Nairobi this week is an opportunity, but it carries the same risk that every such convening carries: that agreements signed reflect what investors want to extract rather than what Africa needs to build, and that the difference between those two things goes unexamined in the enthusiasm of the moment.

A new scramble is already underway. Africa has the assets, the instruments and the generation to set its terms. The question is whether the people in the room in Nairobi will arrive with that understanding.

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