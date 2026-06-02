Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), in its April 2026 Monthly Report Summary, has recorded significant growth across major financial and production metrics, and the report covers strategic initiatives undertaken during the period under review.

According to the report, NNPC’s revenue for April was N4.971trillion, an increase of 79.23% from the March figure, as profit after tax (PAT) was N481billion, a 74.28% rise month-on-month. In addition, the report revealed the national oil company’s cumulative statutory payments from January to April at N3.714 trillion.

The report also stated that crude oil and condensate output rose to 1.68million barrels per day (bpd), a 7.69% increase when compared to the March 2026 figure. However, gas production remained relatively stable at 7,730 million standard cubic feet per day (mscf/d), slightly unmoved from 7,731 mscf/d recorded in the month of March 2026. On infrastructure, the period witnessed the successful completion of the OB3 River Niger Crossing, a major milestone in the nation’s gas transmission network.

Also, construction and installation work on the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline mainline continued to receive attention, with NNPC targeting early gas delivery to Abuja before the year 2026 ends.

The AKK Pipeline, one of the country’s most consequential energy infrastructure projects, is expected to greatly increase natural gas supply to Nigeria’s north-central and northern regions once commissioned.

Copyright © 2026 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

