The Egyptian Real Estate Group logged 91% higher net profits after tax at EGP 1.154 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, compared to EGP 604,474 in Q1 2025, as per the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) increased year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 0.002 at the end of March 2026 from EGP 0.001, while revenues grew to EGP 3.662 million from EGP 3.037 million.

In 2025, the group incurred net losses of EGP 39.420 million against net profits valued at EGP 428,103 a year earlier.

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