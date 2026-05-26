JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's communications ​minister established an independent panel of experts to review a draft national ​policy on ​artificial intelligence, after an earlier version was withdrawn when it was found to contain fictitious and potentially AI-generated references.

Solly Malatsi briefed ⁠a parliamentary committee on Tuesday after pulling the earlier draft. The target publication date for public comment is January 2027, according to Jeanette Morwane, the Department of Communications and Digital Technologies ​acting deputy director-general.

The ‌policy, released in ⁠April for ⁠public comment, sought to position South Africa as a continental leader in ​AI innovation while addressing ethical and economic concerns.

Malatsi ‌said internal checks had not flagged ⁠the issues before they were exposed by online news publication News24. He added that the draft was meant to be a starting point to invite public input and much of the policy's content had not faced significant challenge. But he acknowledged a "massive oversight" and a lack of disclosure around AI use in compiling the references.

Among other things, the new seven-member panel ‌will review the document, recommend revisions or removals and ⁠replace flawed citations, with a revised policy expected ​to go to the Cabinet by November 2026 for approval, Morwane said.

Two officials have been placed on precautionary suspension pending an investigation. ​Director-General Nonkqubela Jordan-Dyani ‌said the incident was "highly regrettable," adding that withdrawal ⁠was necessary to restore ​credibility.