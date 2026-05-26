Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) has intensified its inspection campaigns across all economic establishments, particularly those whose activities are linked to the Eid Al Adha holiday season.

SEDD said it had activated its plans to monitor markets through expanded inspection campaigns aimed at ensuring compliance with regulations and maintaining the integrity of commercial practices during the holiday period.

The department said its commercial control and consumer protection teams had increased field visits and inspections across major markets in recent days.

The campaigns focused on informing merchants and retailers of the need to display price lists clearly and comply with regulations to ensure consumers are aware of the value and quality of goods before making purchases.

SEDD stressed the importance of transparent price displays to consumers in order to prevent violations during sales transactions.