H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has received His Majesty King Mswati III of Eswatini, who is currently visiting the UAE.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed His Majesty King Mswati III to the UAE, reaffirming the two countries’ strong bilateral relations and the UAE’s commitment to further expanding cooperation and coordination frameworks in support of the aspirations of both nations.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed the ties of friendship and cooperation between the UAE and the Kingdom of Eswatini and explored prospects for strengthening bilateral cooperation across various fields of mutual interest for the benefit of both nations and their peoples.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court; Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi; Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport; and Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince.