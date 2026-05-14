UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received His Excellency Milojko Spajić, Prime Minister of Montenegro, who is on a working visit to the UAE.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to expand cooperation, particularly in the economic, trade, investment, and renewable energy sectors, in support of both countries’ development priorities. They affirmed their shared commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation in a manner that promotes lasting prosperity for their peoples.

His Highness and the Montenegrin Prime Minister also reviewed a number of regional and international developments of mutual interest, particularly developments in the Middle East and their serious implications for regional and international peace and security, and their impact on maritime security, energy supplies, and the global economy.

Prime Minister Spajić reiterated Montenegro’s condemnation of the Iranian terrorist attacks targeting civilians and civilian infrastructure in the UAE, noting that they constitute a violation of sovereignty and international norms and undermine regional security and stability.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; along with a number of ministers and officials.