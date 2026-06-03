TOULOUSE — Saudia has taken delivery of its first Airbus A321XLR, becoming the first airline in the Middle East and Africa to operate the extra long-range narrow-body aircraft.

The delivery marks a major milestone in Saudia’s fleet expansion strategy and reflects the airline’s continued investment in advanced aircraft aimed at improving operational efficiency, passenger experience and sustainability performance.

With a range of up to 8,700 kilometers and the ability to operate flights lasting up to nine hours, the A321XLR will allow Saudia to serve longer international routes more efficiently using a narrow-body aircraft platform.

The airline said the aircraft supports its strategy to expand international connectivity while aligning capacity with market demand and maintaining premium onboard standards.

The aircraft is also the first in the fleet to feature core elements of “The New Saudia Experience,” the carrier’s upgraded onboard product focused on comfort, connectivity, entertainment, dining and service consistency.

The cabin includes 24 Business Class suites designed for enhanced privacy and comfort, alongside 120 Guest Class seats equipped with upgraded seat designs, 13-inch entertainment screens and charging ports.

The aircraft will also feature high-speed inflight internet connectivity supporting browsing, live streaming, virtual meetings and entertainment platforms.

Business Class passengers will additionally have access to Saudia’s inflight chef service offering customized dining experiences with Saudi and international cuisine.

Director General of Saudia Group Ibrahim Al-Omar said the delivery reflects the airline’s ongoing transformation strategy.

“The delivery of the A321XLR reflects the momentum of Saudia’s ongoing transformation,” Al-Omar said.

“As we continue to grow our fleet, our focus is not only on adding capacity, but on investing in aircraft, products, and capabilities that strengthen Saudia’s competitiveness and support the Kingdom’s aviation ambitions,” he added.

Saudia noted that its recent agreement with Airbus for 105 confirmed aircraft will also support local industrial development by increasing opportunities for Saudi suppliers and strengthening the Kingdom’s participation in global aviation supply chains.

The airline plans to add 15 Airbus A321XLR aircraft to its fleet by 2027 as part of a broader growth strategy supporting tourism, business travel, pilgrim transport and major international events linked to Saudi Vision 2030.

The expansion comes as Saudi Arabia prepares to host major global events including the AFC Asian Cup 2027, Expo 2030 and the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

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