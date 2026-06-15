The Dubai Government affirmed that work on the first phase of the Al Maktoum International Airport development project is proceeding in line with approved timelines, with significant progress across key development packages and preparations completed for the tendering and award of future contracts. The project remains on course to commence operations in 2032, in accordance with its long-term master plan.

The project has achieved major milestones across multiple delivery streams, including enabling works, runway infrastructure, and the initial structural foundations for passenger terminals and gates. The progress underscores the scale and momentum of one of Dubai's most strategic infrastructure projects, which is set to play a vital role in supporting the emirate's future growth and global connectivity.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, commended the team leading the strategic project under the guidance of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman of the Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Chairman of Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said the development of Al Maktoum International Airport reflects Dubai’s ambitious vision, delivered through advanced infrastructure that will support sustainable economic growth, enhance global connectivity, and reinforce the emirate’s long-term competitiveness.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan further said that the project represents a strategic investment in Dubai’s future and a pivotal step with far-reaching positive impact on the emirate’s sustainable development journey. He noted that the project forms part of an integrated vision aimed at anticipating future growth requirements, providing advanced infrastructure capable of keeping pace with global transformations, and enhancing Dubai’s readiness to harness emerging economic opportunities across vital sectors.

“A key enabler of the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, the Al Maktoum International Airport project will expand the aviation sector’s capacity and enhance the efficiency of the emirate’s transport and logistics ecosystem. This will attract high-value investments, broaden business activity, and create sustainable economic opportunities that will support Dubai’s development journey for decades to come,” H.H. Sheikh Hamdan added.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said the Al Maktoum International Airport development project continues to advance steadily, having entered a large-scale construction phase, reflecting Dubai’s strategic vision to further strengthen its position as a leading global hub for aviation and logistics.

He said, “Al Maktoum International Airport is one of the most significant strategic projects shaping Dubai’s economic future. It embodies our leadership’s long-term vision of investing in world-class infrastructure capable of accommodating the rapid growth in travel, trade, and logistics. The project’s transition into a large-scale construction phase, with contracts valued at AED13 billion currently under execution and preparations underway to award strategic projects worth more than AED55 billion during the next phase, reflects the substantial progress achieved and the strong momentum driving the development.”

“Upon completion, Al Maktoum International Airport will serve as a key pillar in advancing the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, and strengthening Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for trade, tourism, logistics, and international connectivity. The project will further enhance the emirate’s future readiness and reinforce the aviation sector’s contribution to sustainable economic growth for decades to come,” he added.

Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh, Director-General of Dubai Finance, said that the Al Maktoum International Airport project, described by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, as “our new global airport”, embodies Dubai’s forward-looking vision to strengthen its position as a global hub for economic activity and logistics services by developing an integrated ecosystem founded on operational excellence, sustainability, and future readiness.

He noted that the project reflects the leadership’s commitment to long-term investment in high-quality infrastructure, supporting public financial sustainability, stimulating economic growth across multiple strategic sectors, and enhancing Dubai’s ability to anticipate and capitalise on future transformations and opportunities.

“This project represents a key pillar of the Dubai Government’s strategy to strengthen financial sustainability through the development of sovereign assets capable of generating long-term value and attracting high-quality regional and international investments. The progress achieved also reflects the Government of Dubai’s commitment to delivering major projects in accordance with the highest standards of governance and financial discipline, ensuring a balance between ambitious development objectives and efficient resource allocation. This, in turn, reinforces investor and international partner confidence in the resilience of Dubai’s economy and its ability to navigate global transformations with confidence and agility,” he added.

Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation, said that Al Maktoum International Airport is a transformative project that will serve as the cornerstone of Dubai’s aviation future and a strategic driver of long-term economic growth and competitiveness.

He emphasised that efforts are continuing to develop a fully integrated operating model capable of accommodating the anticipated growth in passenger and cargo traffic over the coming decades, while laying the foundation for a new era of operational efficiency, innovation, and future readiness.

He added, “Al Maktoum International Airport is far more than an expansion of aviation infrastructure; it is a fully integrated global platform that will redefine the future of travel and logistics. The airport is being designed to deliver a seamless, intelligent, and customer-centric experience powered by advanced technologies, integrated automation, operational intelligence, and seamless connectivity across airport systems and transport networks. At the same time, we are working to ensure a smooth and carefully managed transition of operations from Dubai International Airport to the new airport, safeguarding the world-class service standards for which Dubai is renowned, while enhancing our capacity to accommodate sustained growth with exceptional efficiency, agility, and resilience.”

Engineer Suzanne Al Anani, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects, affirmed that construction works at Al Maktoum International Airport are advancing at an accelerated pace, with the value of packages currently under execution exceeding AED13 billion. She explained that ongoing works include the installation of more than 17,000 concrete piles and excavation works exceeding 45 million cubic metres, alongside the completion of the second runway in preparation for the rehabilitation of the existing runway. The works also include the core infrastructure package, comprising approximately 4.5 million cubic metres of concrete works, reflecting both the scale and rapid pace of implementation across the project.

She added that total work hours executed have exceeded 10 million hours over the past 15 months. The on-site workforce, currently around 9,000, is expected to rise to approximately 120,000 when the project reaches peak construction capacity.

She stated that the coming period will mark a pivotal stage in the delivery of the Al Maktoum International Airport development programme, with preparations underway for the award of several major packages by year-end with a combined value exceeding AED55 billion. These include the substructure works for the Western Passenger Terminal, the fourth aircraft concourse building, the Automated People Mover (APM) system, and the Baggage Handling System (BHS), in addition to the superstructure works for the Western Passenger Terminal and the first, second, and third aircraft concourses.

The packages also encompass the long-span structural frameworks for buildings covering an area of approximately 1.5 million square metres, infrastructure works for the southern airfield area, as well as power generation and district cooling plants supporting the construction programme.

“The award of façade and roofing packages is also planned during the course of this year, reflecting the continued progress of the project and the steady advancement of its delivery milestones in line with the approved timeline,” she added.

Al Maktoum International Airport is set to become the world’s largest aviation hub, with an annual capacity exceeding 260 million passengers and 12 million tonnes of air cargo upon completion of its final phase. The airport will feature five parallel runways operating independently, two passenger terminals, and seven concourses connected to more than 430 aircraft stands.

It will also incorporate an integrated APM system and seamless multimodal connectivity linking air, rail, and road transport networks. Together, these capabilities will further strengthen Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for trade, tourism, logistics, and international connectivity.

Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects continues to implement a comprehensive programme to develop and modernise the aviation sector’s existing infrastructure, including both Dubai International Airport and Dubai World Central. This programme forms part of a long-term strategic vision aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, increasing capacity, and elevating the passenger experience, while ensuring the sector remains well-positioned to accommodate continued growth in air traffic and meet the demands of the next phase of development.

The programme encompasses a range of ongoing and future projects, including the expansion and modernisation of the passenger terminal and associated boarding facilities connected to the existing terminal at Dubai World Central. These enhancements are designed to support flydubai’s operations and accommodate its fleet expansion plans, including the introduction of wide-body Boeing 787 aircraft.

At Dubai International Airport, several critical improvement projects are currently underway. These include the enhancement of the access bridge to Terminal 3, upgrades to the road network and access routes serving Terminals 1 and 3, and airfield improvement works aimed at increasing operational flexibility. The programme also includes the expansion and modernisation of remote aircraft boarding facilities and baggage handling systems.

A total budget of AED16 billion has been allocated to these projects, with contracts worth more than AED7.5 billion already awarded. This reflects the steady progress being achieved across the development programme and underscores Dubai’s continued commitment to investing in world-class aviation infrastructure to support future growth and maintain its global leadership in the sector.