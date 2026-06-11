Saudi Arabia's Matarat Holding and the National Center for Privatization & PPP (NCP) have issued a request for proposals (RFP) for the development of the new Taif International Airport under a public-private partnership (PPP) model.

The project will be delivered under a build-transfer-operate (BTO) contract with a term of 30 years, including the construction period, and is open to bids from private sector participants.

This project is in line with Vision 2030's goals, which aims to enhance the growth of the aviation sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Through the National Transport and Logistics Strategy and the National Aviation Strategy, the kingdom seeks to strengthen its position among the leading nations as a global logistics hub connecting three continents.

The new Taif International Airport will be located 21 km southeast of the existing Taif Airport, and on completion, will able to accommodate around 2.5 million passengers by 2030.

The project scope includes (BTO) model of the new airport. The proposed design features a runway with a full-length-parallel taxiway, that connects to a single commercial apron, said a statement from Matarat Holding.

The new airport will boast a well-equipped commercial passenger terminal building aligned with the airport's projected capacity and demand, along with facility buildings, utility networks, car parks, and access roads that enable the standard operation of the airport. The project includes additional expansions to meet future subsystem requirements, it added.

Matarat Holding said the new Taif International Airport is expected to meet the projected increase in demand by 2055.

It is also expected to meet the needs of Umrah pilgrims as a viable alternative within the region's multi-airport system. This system includes King Abdulaziz Airport in Jeddah, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Airport in Madinah, and Prince Abdulmohsen bin Abdulaziz Airport in Yanbu, it stated.

The new Airport will contribute to the economic development of Taif city and its surrounding areas, in line with the National Aviation Strategy, as a highly efficient airport offering top-quality passenger experience, it added.

Copyright 2026 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

