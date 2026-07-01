Dubai International Airport (DXB) is preparing for one of its busiest travel periods, expecting around 3 million passengers during the first half of July.

The summer peak begins on July 2 as residents depart for holidays, with 12 July forecast to be the busiest day, handling more than 225,000 travellers.

Daily passenger traffic is expected to exceed 200,000 throughout the period, while transfer passengers will account for about half of all traffic, highlighting Dubai’s role as a major global aviation hub.

To enhance the passenger experience, DXB has launched the interactive "I Heart DXB" installation at Terminal 3, Concourse B, allowing travellers to contribute selfies to a digital mosaic celebrating Dubai.

Dubai Airports has also activated its summer readiness plan, advising passengers to check in online, arrive no more than three hours before departure, use Smart Gates where eligible, and stay updated on flight information through DXB Express Maps.

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