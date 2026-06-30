IHG Hotels & Resorts will introduce all six of its Luxury & Lifestyle brands to Saudi Arabia by 2028, with each brand either already operating or in development, reinforcing the Kingdom's importance as one of the group's key global growth markets and supporting Saudi Vision 2030.

IHG entered Saudi Arabia in 1975 with the opening of InterContinental Riyadh and has since built one of its largest global portfolios and development pipelines in the Kingdom.

As Saudi Arabia targets 150 million visitors annually by 2030, IHG is expanding across its Luxury & Lifestyle, Premium, Essentials and Suites segments to meet growing demand from business, leisure, religious and domestic travellers.

Luxury & Lifestyle has become a major focus of the company's strategy, driven by increasing demand for distinctive, experience-led hospitality.

The recent opening of Kimpton KAFD Riyadh marked the Middle East debut of the Kimpton brand, while the company continues to expand with InterContinental, Six Senses, Regent, Hotel Indigo and Vignette Collection.

Six Senses Southern Dunes, The Red Sea opened in 2023, with Six Senses Amaala scheduled for 2026 and Six Senses AlUla in 2027.

Regent Jeddah Corniche, the brand's first property in Saudi Arabia and the wider region, is expected to open in 2027, while Hotel Indigo & Residences Al Khobar is due to debut in 2028.

IHG said the expansion reflects strong owner confidence in its brands and commercial platform.

The company also established a Riyadh office in 2023 to strengthen partnerships, support hotel performance and contribute to Saudi Arabia's long-term tourism development goals.

Haitham Mattar, Managing Director - Middle East, Africa & Southwest Asia, IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: “Saudi Arabia is one of the world’s most exciting hospitality markets and one of the most strategically important for IHG. We are not simply growing our footprint; we are helping shape the future of hospitality in the Kingdom. As traveller expectations evolve, there is increasing demand for distinctive luxury experiences with authentic local character. Our ambition is to bring every one of IHG’s Luxury & Lifestyle brands to Saudi Arabia, working alongside visionary owners and partners to create destinations that will define the next generation of travel.”

Maher Abou Nasr, Managing Director - Saudi Arabia, IHG Hotels & Resorts, added: “Our growth in Saudi Arabia is intentional, ambitious and closely aligned with the Kingdom’s future. Luxury & Lifestyle is becoming a defining part of that journey, as guests increasingly seek design-led, culturally connected and memorable experiences. With 48 open hotels and 62 in the pipeline, we are proud to build on our 50-year legacy while creating lasting value for owners, guests, colleagues and communities.”

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