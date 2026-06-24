Marriott International has signed a strategic agreement with CG Hospitality Global to introduce Series by Marriott in China, marking a major expansion of the brand in the region.

The partnership aims to develop approximately 100 Series by Marriott hotels across China over the next 10 years, with the first four properties expected to open by the end of 2026.

Launched globally in May 2025, Series by Marriott is a select-service collection brand built around the concept of “Regionally Created, Globally Connected.”

The brand focuses on delivering comfortable, affordable stays with essential services, modern design, and locally inspired elements that reflect each destination’s culture and identity.

As part of the agreement, selected Arro Khampa boutique resorts in Southwest China will join the Series by Marriott portfolio.

Known for their distinctive architecture and cultural heritage, the properties will maintain their local character while gaining access to Marriott Bonvoy and Marriott’s global distribution network.

“We are delighted to work with CG Hospitality Global to bring Series by Marriott to Greater China as demand for high-quality, affordable lodging continues to grow across the region,” said Yibing Mao, President, Greater China, Marriott International. “As a new collection brand, Series by Marriott will broaden our reach among value-conscious travelers, provide additional choice for Marriott Bonvoy members and guests, and create new affiliation opportunities for regional hotel groups and owners. With a commitment to delivering accommodations in the right place and at the right price with the basics done well, we believe the brand is well-positioned to meet evolving traveler needs while accelerating Marriott’s growth across Greater China.”

“Over the past two years, Marriott International and CG Hospitality Global have embarked on an incredible journey grounded in trust and a shared ambition to expand access to high-quality hospitality offerings,” said Rahul Chaudhary, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director of CG Hospitality Global. “Introducing Series by Marriott to Greater China marks an important milestone in that journey and reflects our confidence in the long-term potential of this market. Together, we look forward to expanding our reach across the region, celebrating local character and culture, and delivering exceptional experiences that resonate with guests and communities alike.”

“Select service is one of the fastest-growing segments in China today, creating demand for flexible, efficient and systematic solutions to support growth. The introduction of Series by Marriott to the region is a strategic step in response to these market trends and owners’ needs,” said Gavin Yu, Chief Development Officer, Greater China, Marriott International. “Series by Marriott will primarily serve as a conversion-friendly brand in Marriott’s select-service portfolio, creating new growth avenues in the select-service segment. Backed by Marriott’s operational excellence, global distribution system, and best-in-class loyalty program, the brand provides more opportunities for local hotel groups and owners across Greater China to optimize the value of existing hotel assets and accelerate long-term growth.”

The collaboration builds on a broader partnership between Marriott and CG Hospitality Global that began in 2024, covering projects across Asia and the Middle East.

Previous initiatives include luxury and lifestyle developments in the Philippines, India, Nepal, and Dubai, including more than 115 Fern Hotels & Resorts with over 8,000 rooms.

Marriott said the expansion reflects growing demand for value-focused accommodation and the rapid growth of the select-service sector in China.

Series by Marriott continues to grow globally, with 55 hotels open and 37 properties in the pipeline as of the first quarter of 2026, offering travellers locally rooted experiences backed by Marriott’s international standards.

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