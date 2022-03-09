China and Asia Pacific

Social media

S. Korea reports record high 342,446 new daily COVID-19 cases

AVIATION

Cathay Pacific narrows annual loss on cost cuts, strong cargo demand

ELECTION

S.Korea votes for new leader to battle COVID, home prices, inequality

ENERGY

China to keep daily coal output at more than 12mln tonnes amid global price surge

ENVIRONMENT

Australia to declare east coast floods a national emergency

ENERGY

Japanese firms say tanker pilot shows coal to hydrogen plan feasible

TECHNOLOGY

Malaysian firm launches first online market for sustainable palm oil

AIRLINES

Japan's ANA says new lower-cost carrier to start flights from second half of FY2023

DEFENSE

S.Korea fired warning shots at N.Korea patrol vessel violating maritime border -Yonhap

MORNING BRIEFING

Wednesday Outlook: Crude shoots higher on U.S. Russian oil ban, Asian shares stabilise

INSIGHTS

BOJ has little room to move as Ukraine clouds recovery, prices soar

MENA nations set for economic hit as a result of Ukraine crisis

Mixed messages of Europe’s Ukrainian refugee response

Only China can stop Russia

Oil markets fret over supply shock as some buyers shun Russia

ZAWYA COVERAGE

INVESTMENT

Egypt’s digital freight marketplace Naqla raises $ 10.5mln 

EQUITIES

Abu Dhabi's Eshraq Investments swings to $10.4mln net profit

ECONOMY

IMF sees Qatar’s real GDP growth at 3.2% on higher gas prices, World Cup

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Bahrain’s bank sector to benefit from higher rates, credit expansion - S&P

LATEST NEWS

Bitcoin jumps after apparent Yellen statement quells U.S. clampdown fears

Over 27,800 new member companies joined Dubai Chamber of Commerce in 2021

Indian pharma major Dr. Reddy's plans 'business continuity' in Russia

BOJ has little room to move as Ukraine clouds recovery, prices soar

Pakistani police search for man suspected of killing baby daughter